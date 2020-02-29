Larry Lee Guthrie, 79, of Kinston, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Vito Bisogno officiating.
Born March 27, 1940, to the late Irvin and Bertha Guthrie on Harkers Island, Larry served four years with the U.S. Coast Guard then moved with his family to Kinston for employment with the DuPont plant for 36 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Lupton Guthrie of the home; son, David Guthrie of Goldsboro; daughter, Karen G. Aycock and husband Tim of Kinston; and grandchildren, John Guthrie, Allyson Aycock and Ivy Moore.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Garner Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Church (Memorial Fund), 2626 Paul’s Path Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
