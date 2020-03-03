Dorothy Elizabeth Matteson Montfort, 93, of Swansboro, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Montford Point Cemetery in Jacksonville with the Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.