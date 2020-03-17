Richard W. Alexander Jr., 77, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville. He has left this world to be with God in the glory land.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Ricky Miller and the Rev. J.R. Clark. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
While Munden Funeral Home is taking the necessary precautions to protect the community from COVID-19, we humbly ask that those with flu like symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath, refrain from coming to the visitation and/or service. In keeping with the governor’s mandate, we will do what we can to limit the crowd size. For those unable to attend the funeral service, it will be webcast through the Munden Funeral Home website. We ask that people use wise judgment in attendance.
Richard was a proud member of Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church. He loved serving as the chairman of the building and grounds committee at the church until he became ill. Richard honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and belonged to the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Alexander of the home; son, Richard Wayne Alexander III of Morehead City; cousin, Jean Ann; and niece, Marianne Trosclair and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard W. Alexander Sr. and Mary Kay Alexander; and sister, Judy Meyn.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church at 2301 Crab Point Loop Road, Morehead City, NC 28557, or Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
