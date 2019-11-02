Albert “Sonny” Wilbert Mezzaroba, 78, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Gary McAbee.
Albert was born Nov. 23, 1940, to the late Albert and Emma Mezzaroba. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force to serve his country. Following his 24-year military career, he served in the civil service in Utah and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
His love of “Unsolved Mysteries” was only surpassed by his love of watching pretty ladies and his weekly Sunday visits to Golden Corral. His passions include collecting lighthouse trinkets, eating as much chocolate as possible and making his son uncomfortable.
Albert spent the last remaining year of his life at home in the company of his son and with visits from various friends and family members who came to share their love.
Mr. Mezzaroba is survived by his son, Albert Mezzaroba and his spouse Anna; along with his two grandchildren, Albert C. Mezzaroba and Emma I. Mezzaroba. Also, Sirilak Langan, who he loved like a daughter, and her children, Chris, Gavin and Morgan Langan.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to Albert’s green thumb, the family prefers live plants to remember him.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.