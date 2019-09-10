May P. Eubanks, 92, of Beaufort, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
An Eastern Star service was held Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home. Burial was private.
May was born in Morehead City to the late John and Emily Pratt. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful homemaker. May enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, ceramics and wood working. She retired from civil service from the Naval Air Rework Facility at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. May was a loyal and active member of the Order of Eastern Star, Beaufort Chapter No. 128 for more than 50 years. She served as a past Worthy Matron, and also as secretary for more than 20 of those years.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Beulah E. Modlin and husband James of Beaufort; two grandchildren, Jimmie Modlin and wife Connie of Durham and Iris Vincent and husband Tom, of Havelock; and three great-grandchildren, Emily Modlin of Durham, Alyssa Modlin, of Franklinton and James Vincent of Havelock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leamon Eubanks; a sister, Lola Weaver; and her brother, Milton Pratt.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the WhiteStone Masonic Eastern Star Foundation, 700 S. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
