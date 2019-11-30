Linda Johnson Hock, 78, of Newport, went to meet Jesus Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Raleigh.
Her service will be held at a future date.
Linda was born in Charlotte March 19, 1941, and was married to Raymond “Ray” Paul Hock Jr. for 57 years.
Please refer to BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com for further information.
(Paid obituary)
