David Bryan Turner, 73, of New Bern, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
His service was today at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Thomas Turner of Morehead City and Dennis B. Turner III of New Bern; and one sister, Bonnie Turner Kutkuhn of New Bern.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of New Bern.
