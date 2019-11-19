Arthur W. Stafford Jr., 87, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home.
His service was Tuesday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort.
Arthur served in the U.S. Navy for four years before switching to the U.S. Coast Guard, from which he retired after 40 years as a chief petty officer. Following his 44-year military career, he worked, and eventually retired, as a planner and estimator at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Fulcher and husband Artie of Beaufort; son, Michael Stafford and wife Kristi of Greenville; three grandchildren, Mandy Fulcher of Hickory, Ryan Fulcher of Tampa, Fla., and Kendra Stafford of Luling, La.; two great-grandchildren, James and Barrett; two sisters, Jean Cole of Morehead City and Carol Taylor of Beaufort; and a brother, Larry Cole of Maysville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Stafford.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
