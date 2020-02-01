Armentine “Tina” Davis Banks, 82, of Wilmington, formerly of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Her service is at 3 p.m. today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, with the Rev. Tammy Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Oceanview Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a repass at Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church Fellowship Hall.
Tina was born in Beaufort to the late Lucy Mae and James Howard Davis. She spent her childhood in Beaufort. Amentine worked for Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals as a medical technician for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her son, Nick Becton and wife Dale of Wilmington; a daughter, Bonita Banks of Wilmington; one brother, Lenwood Davis and wife Janie of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Nicholas Becton and wife Sarah of Wilmington and Bernika Banks of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Asia Rochelle Banks of Beaufort and Rocco and Nicco Becton, both of Wilmington; one niece, Tatia Davis of Durham; and one nephew, Damian Carter, wife Peggy and their daughter Brittany Carter, all of Elon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through ww.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.