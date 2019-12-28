Clyde C. Congleton, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Beaufort.
Clyde’s life was singing, and he lived by the motto “Life without music is a mistake.” He served four years in the U.S. Air Force in London. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Beaufort.
He is survived by three nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Carlos and Ruth Mae Congleton; and two sisters, Mary Rena Hawk and Ellen Louise Poume.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.