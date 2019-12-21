Billy Dean Sides, 81, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Epperson. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Billy honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a gunnery sergeant. He had a second career with civil service at the Naval Air Depot aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he retired in 1999. Billy was a gifted storyteller who will be remember for his amazing homemade ice cream. His 46 years of sobriety allowed him to help numerous people who were on their way to recovery with Alcoholics Anonymous.
He is survived by his children, Robert Sides and wife Sandy and Michael Sides, all of Havelock, and Tammy S. Fuller and wife Cindy Sipe of Lancaster, Pa.; grandchildren, Richard Fuller and wife Justina, Brian Sides, Todd Lee, Christina Sides, Ryan Sides and wife Tara and Michael A. Sides; and great-grandchildren, Emily River Fuller, Jonathan Asher Sides and Lucas Joseph Sides.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 63 years, Fairy Jeanette “Jan” Sides; parents, Homer and Margie Sides; son, Gary Sides; and brothers, Clyde Sides, Gordon Sides and Edward Sides.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Cherry Point Baptist Church.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
