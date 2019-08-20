Billy Joe Jaquett, 50, of Hubert, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
He was born March 3, 1969, in Onslow County, a son of the late Charles H. and Gladys Marie Wooten Jaquett. Billy Joe worked with his brother at Straub Construction.
He is survived by stepdaughters, Bethany Wisnewski of the home and Bridget Jones of Hubert; stepsons, Allyn Lovell and Jacob Lovell, both of Texas; his grandchildren; brothers, Tommy Forsythe of Hubert, Kenny Jaquett and Billy Jaquett, both of California, Dwayne Strub of Cedar Point and Terry Straub and Leroy Straub, both of Hubert; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Forsythe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Hospice, 204 Main St., Maysville, NC 28555.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
