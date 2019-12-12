Landon Keith Willis, 33, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort.
Landon was born July 17, 1986, in Morehead City to Brian Keith Willis and Gina Matthews Strickland. He was a graduate of East Carteret High School in 2004. Landon began working as a merchant mariner at the age of 18. He spent 16 years working on the water.
Landon is survived by his father, Brian Keith Willis of Beaufort; mother, Gina Matthews Strickland and stepfather Bill Strickland of Beaufort; and his three children, Lexington Kathleen Willis, Nathan Leo Willis and Conner Keith Willis, all of Beaufort. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Betsy Styron of Beaufort; a sister, Felicia Morris of Beaufort; and a brother, Taylor Melvin of Beaufort. He is also survived by two nieces; a nephew; aunts; uncles; and many more he held close to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo Scott Willis and Gladys Merle Willis of Bogalusa, La.; maternal grandparent, William Dee Matthews; paternal great-grandparents, Ivey and Bessie Sadler Willis of Beaufort; and maternal great-grandparents, Georgia Golden Styron and Melvin Luther Styron Jr. of Atlantic.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Brooks Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.