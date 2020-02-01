Pauline Elkins Harrell, 94, of Trent Woods, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. She has family in Carteret County.
The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. today at Sykes-Letchworth Funeral Home in Scotland Neck, followed by her graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery.
A native of Alamance County, Pauline was the daughter of Viola Mae and Graham Elkins and grew up in Halifax County. After her marriage to John Whitehead Harrell, they settled in the Trent Woods area, where she worked as an installment operator at First Citizens Bank for many years.
Pauline is survived by her two sons, Steven G. Harrell of Morehead City and John W. Harrell Jr. and wife Vicki of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She also leaves behind her granddaughters, Sheila Harrell and Heather Harrell Mikulak; their mother, Linda Harrell of New Bern; her two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Hadley Mikulak; along with her nieces, Lesley Faithful and husband Ron and Lisa Avery and husband Bob; and a nephew, Tony Parks and wife Amy.
Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1978; and her two sisters, Norma Elkins Wayland and Ann Elkins Parks.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Harrell family. Online condolences may be made to www.pollockbest.com.
(Paid obituary)
