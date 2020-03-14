Helen McKeel Manning, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Sadler of Morehead City; granddaughter, Stephanie Deaner of Beaufort; two great-grandsons, Owen and Cole Deaner of Beaufort; sister, Betty Jean Erway of Arizona; her buddy, Jukie Morris of Atlantic; and her fur babies, Latte, Java and Gibbs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gurney Manning; and her son-in-law, Brian Deaner.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
