The Rev. Vicky Reels, 63, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Piney Grove AME Zion Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
She was a 1975 graduate of East Carteret High School and a graduate of Carteret Community College. She was in the ministry for 35 years, currently serving as pastor of Alliance Chapel AME Zion Church in Alliance.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Reels of the home; sons, Michael Johnson and Marlon Reels; a daughter, Trista Reels Thomas; mother, Deloise Murrell; a brother, Todd Murrell; a sister, Gale M. Jones; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Michael Johnson, 3516 Plantation Drive in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern.
