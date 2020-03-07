Ada Mae Marsh Henderson, 93, of Morehead City, formerly of Rome, N.Y., passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at a later date in Rome, N.Y.
Ada was a speech and language pathologist for the Rome City School system and was an advocate for children throughout her life. Following retirement, she remained active in her church and community organizations, such the Hearing Loss Association. A devoted mom, Ada derived great pleasure from the activities and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ada is survived by her children, Robin Logan of Emerald Isle, Ruth Flanders and husband Steven of Shrewsbury, Mass., Hugh Henderson and wife Deborah of Newark, Del., and David Henderson and wife Sabrina of Morehead City; grandchildren, Bobby and wife Laura, Regina, Joshua Henderson and Christopher Francis; great-grandchildren Olivia and Lucy Henderson; and a niece, Eileen Myers and husband Wayne.
Ada was predeceased in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert E. Henderson on Jan. 13, 2003.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House,P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
