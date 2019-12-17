Vaughan Johnson, 57, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Glad Tidings Church with Pastor Tim Marriner officiating. Following the service, burial will be at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Morehead City.
Vaughan was truly a “Gentle Giant” with a heart of gold. He was kind, loving, patient, understanding and helpful to every person he met. Everyone who ever met him walked away feeling lifted up, inspired and encouraged. He will truly be missed by all.
Vaughan is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson; sons, Brandon Johnson and wife Tasha, Bryan Johnson and wife Tiffany and Michael Johnson; daughter, Vonda Johnson; grandchildren, Kenneth, Leah and Ava Johnson; parents, Monroe and Valeria Johnson; sisters, Adrienne Harris and husband Mark and Sharon Caldwell and husband Kenneth; brother, Zebbie Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Theodore Johnson and Hattie and Ernest Murray.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
