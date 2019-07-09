Allison “Gail” Barbour, 71, of Havelock, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Johnston County.
Her service was Saturday in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home in Newton Grove. Burial followed at the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks.
She was born Nov. 16, 1947, in Johnston County to the late W.C. and Mary Stewart.
She is survived by her husband, Stacy Barbour; daughter, Pamela Brown; son, Brian McLamb; brothers, Ronnie Stewart, Marshall Stewart, Lee Stewart, Charles Stewart and Julian Stewart; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews; and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Mary Stewart; son, Terry Turnage Sr.; and brothers, Garry Stewart and James Stewart.
The family will receive family and friends at the home of Lee and Lisa Stewart, 6400 Devil’s Racetrack Road, Four Oaks.
Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Homes Inc. in Newton Grove. Online condolences may be made at www.westanddunn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.