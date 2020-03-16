Hilda Hollowell Howell, 99, of Goldsboro, went to her eternal home Friday, March 13, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
There will be a private family graveside service. Her life will be celebrated with memorial services at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, as well as Goldsboro Friends Meeting at a later date.
Hilda was born in the Stevens Mill community near Goldsboro Nov. 2, 1920, and lived a wonderful 99 years. She was the daughter of David and Eugenia Hockett Hollowell, well known Quakers in the community. Her life exemplified her deep Christian faith from her upbringing.
She was a longtime member of Goldsboro Friends Meeting, where she enjoyed being in the William Penn Sunday school class and Mary Glenn Hadley Circle. Hilda graduated from Grantham High School and attended Guilford College in Greensboro. Upon returning to Goldsboro, she worked at Woolworth Co. and later was part owner of Seth B. Hollowell Oil Co. Before retiring in 2001 from Wayne Memorial Hospital, she worked the visitor’s reception desk, where her caring and compassionate nature made her the perfect greeter. She was the personification of “Southern hospitality.” Her home was always open for hosting others. She was known for her graciousness.
In 2011, at age 90, when Hilda could no longer live on her own, she moved to Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City to be near her daughter, Jolene. For the past nine years, Crystal Bluffs has been her home. She was loved like family by her many caregivers and visitors, and enjoyed her many friendships with the other residents and their family members. Most days she could be found roaming the halls, welcoming newcomers to the facility. Most of all, she cherished the daily visits from two of her daughters, Jolene and Beth, and their husbands.
Her greatest joy in life came from her large extended family and her many friends.
She is survived by her four daughters, Gloria and husband Jack Probeck of Novato, Calif., Jolene and husband Bill Walker of Morehead City, Beth and husband Bill Brady of Morehead City and Pam and husband Russell Davis of Durham; nine grandchildren, Lisba, Mark, Caroline, Thomas, David, Luna, Seth, Parker and Lucinda; 12 great-grandchildren, Lennon, Reid, Sabrina, Brandon, Charlie, Sam, Cameron, Liza, Emmy, Sadie, Madeline and Lillian; and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her dear sister, Evelyn Rose of Goldsboro. They shared a deep love and were nextdoor neighbors for 25 years.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sarah Elizabeth Hollowell; and brothers, Seth and Virgil Hollowell of Goldsboro and Bill Hollowell of Kinston.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Carteret Health Care, Dr. Robert Coles, Sarah Bedard, PA, Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence, her longtime physician, Dr. John LoPiccolo and, most of all, her day-to-day caregivers at Crystal Bluffs, whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest you make a donation to Goldsboro Friends Meeting, 700 Guilford St., Goldsboro, NC 27530.
“A special light has gone out of our world, but we rejoice in her homegoing where she is pain free and reunited with her loved ones that have gone before.”
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home of Goldsboro.
