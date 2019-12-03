Edna Willis Brock, 93, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service was Tuesday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating. Burial followed at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
She was a lifelong member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort.
She is survived by her daughter, Liz Cantrell of Beaufort; four granddaughters, Ashley Cantrell of Fayetteville, Leslie Cantrell of Davis, Kaylie Cantrell of Beaufort and Crystal Cantrell of Otway; two great-granddaughters, Zoe Powell of Otway and Makenna Dudley of Davis; her niece; and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brock.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
