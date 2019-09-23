Ottis L. Adams, 91, of Broad Creek, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Rick Aldridge. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Ottis was born and raised in the Broad Creek community. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic, helping the wounded. Ottis’ true passion in life was teaching, of which he devoted his life to. He earned his Master of English degree from East Carolina University and taught English and French at Northwest Bible College. He also taught at White Oak Christian Academy, along with other schools in the area. Even after retirement, he used his gift of teaching to tutor students and was a teacher’s aide. He especially enjoyed volunteering with the Foster Grandparents Association.
Ottis was a devout Christian and faithful servant to others. Along with teaching, he was also the former minister of the Church of God in Newport and Havelock. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and ability to entertain with his story telling. He was also a talented writer who had work published in the local newspaper.
He is survived by his son, Doyle Adams of Broad Creek; sister, Faye Willis of Broad Creek; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Jessie Adams; son, Russell Keith Adams; and sisters, Velma Stewart and Gloria Mann.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made the Foster Grandparents Association and mailed to FGP, c/o Diane Williams, 303 McQueen Ave., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
