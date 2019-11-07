Lynn Johnson, 51, of Mill Creek, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, surrounded by her family.
There will be no formal service.
Lynn was a compassionate and kind-hearted woman who loved taking care of her family. She loved to crochet and was creative with her talent. She especially enjoyed caring for her kittens and spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Conner of the home; a son, David Deel Johnson of Mill Creek; and a sister, Traci Willis of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Gladys Johnson; and a brother, Jerry Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, to help with final expenses.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.