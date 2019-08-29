Ophelia Hubbard-Holland, 54, of Morehead City, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. Interment will be held at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Friends may express condolences at 172 Highway 24, Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Oscar’s Mortuary Inc. of New Bern. Online condolences may be made at www.oscarsmortuary.com.
