Mary Meeks Moody, 89, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Carteret Landing Assisted Living in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Pinewood Memorial Park with Dr. Michael McKnight officiating.
A native of Greene County, Mrs. Moody was born to the late George and Sudie Gray Bowland Meeks.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Thomas “Tommy” Skinner of Greenville and Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Skinner of Indian Beach; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Lynn Walker of Goldsboro, Cindy Hall of Seminole, Fla., Beth Riley of Garner and Brad Moody of Raleigh; and sisters, Nan Walston and Yvonne Allen, both of Farmville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Robert Meeks Jr.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 332 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001, or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
