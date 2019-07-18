Retired U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer William “Bill” Vance Fulford Jr., 71, of Beaufort, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service was Thursday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort, with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating. Burial followed at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
Bill was born in Morehead City to William Vance Fulford and Joyce Perkinson Fulford. He spent close to 30 years serving his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Upon retiring, he became a commercial fisherman. He loved carving decoys and model boatbuilding.
He is survived by his wife of close to 40 years, Jeanie Fulford of Beaufort; mother, Joyce P. Fulford of Beaufort; four children, David Willis and Nathan Fulford, both of Newport, Bess Quillen and husband David of Morehead City and Joy Fulford and husband John Fedyszyn of Wilmington; one sister, Kay Fulford Chadwick of Beaufort; one brother, Terry H. Fulford and wife Martha, of Beaufort; two grandchildren, Sarah Bird and husband John and Cora Fedyszyn; two great-grandchildren, Cecelia and Caroline; and a large, beloved extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Vance Fulford Sr.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
