Edna Taylor Blanton, 95, of Asheville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Asheville.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Morris Funeral & Cremation Care in Asheville. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 53 Birch St., Asheville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Edna’s childhood favorite church, Harlowe United Methodist Church in Newport.
A native of Harlowe, she was born Oct. 8, 1924, to the late C.J. and Eleanor Taylor.
A graduate of Beaufort High School, Edna began attending Blanton’s Business College in 1940. While there, she met the love of her life and they married Oct. 24, 1942. She went on to graduate from Blanton’s and then Bowling Green State University in Kentucky.
Edna became the owner of Blanton’s Junior College, where she served as the president and chairman of the board. She remained associated with the college until 1992. She held a N.C. Realtor license and was a member of the Asheville Country Club, The American Business Women’s Association – Hy Hopes, Women’s Civic Club, State Advisory Committee for Private Business and Trade Schools in N.C., served on the board of directors of the N.C. Association of Business Colleges and volunteered with the Eliada Home and St. Joseph’s Hospital Guild. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
She enjoyed traveling and visited many countries in her lifetime. A kind and caring heart for all, Edna wanted the best for everyone and loved her family and friends.
Her survivors include her daughter, Kay Blanton Davis; sister, Hazel Ives; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne W. Blanton Sr.; son, Wayne W. Blanton Jr.; two sisters, Ruth Smith and Edith Jarman; and a special friend, Marguerite McLawhorn.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harlowe United Methodist Church, 5129 Highway 101, Newport, NC 28570.
Morris Funeral & Cremation Care, 304 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made through the website www.morrisfamilycare.com.
(Paid obituary)
