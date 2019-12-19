Frances Robinson Willis, 84, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
Frances was a faithful member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, where she enjoyed her church family. She was a very caring, giving and dedicated woman who always made the needs of others her priority. Her dedication to her family was best illustrated by her love and care of her son, “Little Johnnie,” who has special needs. She was able to care for him at the family home.
She is survived by her daughter, Clora Willis of Atlantic; sons, Johnnie H. Willis II of the home and Michael Scott Willis and wife Amy of Atlantic; sisters, Alycia Willis of Beaufort, Jean Smith and Judy Sanders of Marshallberg and Debbie Jo Cooley and Mary Ann Nichols, both of Beaufort; grandchildren, Patience Willis of Atlantic, Taryn Shepard of Cedar Island and Lindsay Salter of Otway; great-grandchildren, Blake Lester and Tyler Lester, both of Atlantic, Daily Shephard of Cedar Island, McKenna Newkirk of Atlantic and Zoey Salter of Otway; special niece and caregiver, Cindy Reinhardt; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Willis; sister, Kaye Willis Noyes; brothers, Roland Dewey Willis, Melvin Gordon Willis, Terry Douglas Willis and Larry Bruce “Dipper” Willis; a granddaughter, Shelly Lester; and a great-grandson, Mark Dylan Lester.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
