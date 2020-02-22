Frances Wade Sinclair, 94, of Virginia, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at The Harbor in Stanardsville, Va., a memory care facility where she had resided the last 11 years.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Frances was born in Morehead City Nov. 20, 1925, to the late David Brooks Wade and Clell Watson Wade. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, no matter their station in life.
Frances is survived by her children, Ginny Orrell and husband Binny of Charlotte, David Sinclair of Boston, Mass., and John Sinclair Jr. and wife Susan of Columbus, Ohio, and North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brooks Sinclair and wife Lori, Jarod Orrell and Megan Orrell; her sister, Rachel Wade Katz; and nine nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” E. Sinclair Sr.; son, Randolph “Randy” Wade Sinclair; and two brothers, Edwin “Toots” Wade and David Wade.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Harbor, who she loved as her second family and who treated her as family, and Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassionate and loving care in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
