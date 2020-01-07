Charles L. Meckley, 86, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Funeral arrangements will be a private military service held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Charles was born in Milton, Pa., to the late Carrie and Carl Meckley. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Charles saw active duty in the Korean conflict and retired as a gunnery sergeant after 24 years of service. He was a loyal employee of Chef Boyardee, a division of ConAgra Foods, for many years. In his younger years, he coached Little League, was involved in Boys Scouts, enjoyed square dancing and loved hunting and fishing on camping trips. He was a life member and lieutenant with the Shimer’s Hose Co. of the Milton Fire Department. He served his community on the Milton Borough Council. He was a member of the Milton Moose, American Legion Post 71 and Trinity Lutheran Church. In North Carolina, he was a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and an avid bingo player at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Bickel Meckley of Morehead City; four children, Holly Hoover and husband Marvin, Brett Meckley and wife Linda, Mike Meckley and wife Amy, all of Pennsylvania, and Nicole Papa and husband Giuseppe of Connecticut; six grandchildren, Devin, Josie, Jonathan, Sara, Carlo and Chiara; and one great-grandchild, Adalyn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Meckley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
