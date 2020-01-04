Parmie M. Byrd, 77, of Morehead City, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
She was born and grew up near Fountain in Pitt County and graduated from Farmville High School. She completed business school in Greenville. Parmie lived in Raleigh and worked for Bolton Corp. for many years before moving to Morehead City. She was a member of National Women in Construction, a world traveler, an avid golfer and a longtime member of Morehead City Country Club.
She is survived by her sister, Fay M. Longo of Morehead City; brother, John A. Moore Jr. of Fountain; and stepdaughter, Susan A. Byrd of Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Alton and Emily Pearl Moore; and her husband, Newton C. Byrd.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.