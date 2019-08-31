Teresa Oglesby Edwards, 74, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Andrew Midgett. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
Teresa had a great love for all animals but especially horses. She and her late husband owned quarter horses, which they showed in numerous events. All through her life she was known for caring for furry friends and she loved feeding the deer, squirrels, fish and cats. Teresa’s kind heart extending to a host of family members over the years to whom she dedicated numerous hours caring for their needs.
She is survived by her special companion, William “Bill” Johnson of Morehead City; brother, Clarence “Bubba” Oglesby Jr. of Morehead City; and great-niece, Madisyn Peden of Newport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Edwards; and parents, Clarence Oglesby and Gladys Likens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570, or One Harbor Church,1605 Fisher St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
