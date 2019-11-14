James Harrold, 78, of Wilson and Atlantic Beach, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Atlantic Beach.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Wilson.
Jim Harrold was a beloved son, father, grandfather (DeDah), brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.
“Our charismatic Jim passed away at his North Carolina beach house, a place that he loved. He truly had it all, faith, confidence, intelligence, warmth and an abundance of enthusiasm.”
Born in Marion, Ohio, Jim grew up alongside his younger brother, Blair, on Lake Erie in Avon Lake, Ohio. He graduated from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1966. He met and married Michele Griffith, and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas, where he was appointed captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps.
In 1968, they journeyed back to Ohio and were blessed with three children, Kristin, Jason and Megan. In 1982, Jim, Michele and their children moved to Rocky Mount to join his younger brother and his family and soon after, The Dental Care Center had its beginning.
The words of an obituary cannot begin to encompass the life of James Arthur Harrold. It cannot with absolute accuracy reflect his keen sense of humor or his quick wit. Those left behind will remember his generosity, his caring heart and larger than life persona.
“We will go forward, better for having known him and thanking God for a life well-lived.”
James left behind to cherish his memory his children, Kristin H. Leggett, Jason Harrold and wife Kassie and Megan H. Latham and husband Chris; and his eight grandchildren, Hannah, Caroline and Ethan Leggett, Emerson, Dalton and Nash Harrold and Eli and Jack Latham. Additionally, Blair and Alice Harrold, Michele Harrold, Saul Rangel, innumerable friends and other family members.
He was predeceased by his parents, Virginia and Raymond Harrold; and his nephew, Adam Russell Harrold.
A visitation to celebrate his life is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Jim’s home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Adam Harrold Endowment Fund via the Rocky Mount Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 7394, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner’s Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
(Paid obituary)
