Rosemary Mormann, 79, of Newport, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no formal service.
She is survived by her companion, Rick Wirt of Newport; daughters, Laurie Montefusco and Rose Hopkins, both of Springfield, Mass., and Cynthia Hopkins, Michele Hopkins and Susan Hopkins, all of Morehead City; sons, Lawrence Hopkins of Newport and Michael Hopkins of Odessa, Texas; sister, Ann Denner of Maryland; brother, Edward Mormann of Maryland; her grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Lawson; father, Clarence Mormann; and a sister, Edith Gosnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Rosemary’s memory to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.