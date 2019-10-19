Walter Bell Wetherington, 91, of Stella, went to be with his Lord and savior Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 2 p.m. today at Midway United Methodist Church, 370 Stella Road, Stella.
Walter was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Stella, where he lived his entire life. He was the fourth child of the late Alonza Franklin and Julia Pearl Kelly Wetherington of Stella. Walter graduated from Maysville School, class of 1945, where he was a star athlete on the basketball and baseball teams.
Walter was born during the Great Depression when times were hard. Even though he was the youngest child, he worked diligently on the farm, often giving his books to his sisters as they walked home from school so he could relieve his father and plow the fields with the horse until dark. Many times, when food was scarce, his sisters would offer to do his homework so he could go hunting to put meat on the table. It was during these years of hardship that hard work was instilled deep in his bones. In 1948, his father, Alonza, suffered a debilitating heart attack, leaving him unable to work the farm. At the age of 20, Walter took on the responsibility of tending the farm and preventing it from foreclosure. He lovingly and proudly took care of his parents until their death.
In 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Dora Bell Waters. They were happily married for 62 years. They worked tirelessly together as a team, working the tobacco fields and tending the farm. He went on to become one of the largest tobacco farmers in Carteret County. In addition to farming, he and his son, Jon, started a successful logging business, Wetherington Logging Inc. Walter served on the board of directors at First Citizens Bank, as his business sense was highly valued and respected. People often sought his guidance and opinion.
He is survived by his three children, Jon Wetherington and wife Janet, Jo Mohn and husband David and Jan Buckmaster and husband Mike; six grandchildren, Brandon Wetherington, Justin Wetherington, Adam Mohn and wife Katie, Kacy Sales and husband Travis, Brian Buckmaster and wife Katelin and Mark Buckmaster; and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Chloe Sales.
He was excited about the impending birth of a new great-granddaughter, Josie Kathryn Mohn, due in January.
Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dora Bell; his parents; three sisters, Beatrice Young, Louise Guthrie and Marie Jones; an infant brother, Clyde Henderson Wetherington; and one grandson, Eric Ryan Wetherington.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Midway United Methodist Church and other times at the home of Jo and David Mohn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midway United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, 703 Mattocks Avenue, Maysville, NC 28555.
(Paid obituary)
