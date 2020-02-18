Mary Lou “Mama Lou” Locklear, 74, of Havelock, formerly of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Point Pentecostal Holiness Church in Cedar Point.
Mama Lou was born Feb. 18, 1945. She worked for many years as a server at El’s Drive-In and in the kitchens of the Captain’s Table and Cox Family Restaurant. She cherished her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved making floral arrangements, collecting photographs and Native American history. She also loved music, singing and preparing meals for friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Louise Hagan of Havelock and Pamela Shouse and Tonya Gillikin of Newport; grandchildren, Dwight, Tabitha, Tristan, Sharon, Bobby, Justice, Justin and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Madison, Azarius, Julie, Nevaeh, Orion, Jaxon, Mariauna, Isabella, Evie and Kena; and extended family, Linda Prush, Buster Willis, Joe Mounce, Bob Shouse, Michelle Grimm and family, Davis Bradley, Ted Hagan and Anthony Zitnick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Willard; mother, Loretta Weavil; loved ones, Raiemr and Bill McCann; and daughters, Wanda Kay Willard and Deborah “Booie” Willard.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
