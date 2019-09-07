Sara Strong, 93, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Alabama.
Sara was a beautiful woman who loved life to the fullest and enjoyed the beauty of nature. As an avid bird watcher, she knew all the species of birds that visited her yard. Her garden was her true joy. She could often be found nurturing her plants, and she worked diligently up until her 80s to make sure everything was just right. Sara loved to dance, and her free spirit was a joy to many. Her laughter was contagious, and she especially enjoyed brightening other people’s day by making them laugh.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Bell of Atlantic Beach; sons, Michael Thrall of Mexico, Steven Thrall of Overland Park, Kan., Brian Thrall of Raleigh and Brandon Strong of Nottingham, Pa.; and a sister, Barbra Straynar of Birmingham, Ala.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
