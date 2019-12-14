Robert Earl Eubanks Jr., 59, of Newport, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. The gathering will be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
The family asks that you dress casually for the service and if you have any Harley Davidson attire, please feel free to wear it in honor of Robert.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
