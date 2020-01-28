Felicia Lee Marsh Burns, 53, of Swansboro, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at White Oak Church of God with the Rev. Steve Pridgen officiating.
She was born Nov. 7, 1966, in Seymour, Ind., the daughter of the late Kenneth Harold and Novella Lee Handlon Marsh.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Earl Burns of the home; daughters, Rachel Amber Burns Stafford of Taylorsville, Samantha Lee Burns of Petersburgh, Ill., and Nikki Burns of Bremen, Ky.; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to jonesfh.org.
