Beverly Neff Connor, 85, of Belmont, Mass., formerly of Morehead City and Pittsfield, Mass., died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease in Natick, Mass.
She was the devoted wife of the late James Roger Connor, who died in 2017.
A private service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Middlesex County, Mass., where Beverly and James will be laid to rest together.
Bev was born in Youngstown, Ohio, Oct. 12, 1933, to her late parents, Lester and Helen (Patterson) Neff. She was valedictorian at Chaney High School and graduated in 1954 from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio, with a degree in English. A year later, Bev married Jim, her college sweetheart, and they began a wonderful journey through life together.
Bev began her professional life as an English teacher and later volunteered with English as a second language and adult literacy programs. With Jim’s career in sales and marketing taking them to 12 cities and towns across America, Bev made each house into a warm and cheerful home for her family. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, raising puppies and reading mystery novels.
Bev was a loving wife and mother, always there to offer thoughtful encouragement or advice, give a warm embrace or laugh at a silly story. With her grandchildren she shared her love of books, a deep affection for dogs, an extensive knowledge of birds and some unforgettable Christmas cookie recipes. She had a generous spirit and shared her kindness and sense of humor with all who knew her.
Bev will be forever remembered by her daughter, Kathleen Nomicos and husband Nicholas; and granddaughter, Stephanie, all of Belmont, Mass.; and son, Robert and wife Alyssa; and grandchildren, Max and Hadley, all of Framingham, Mass.
In addition to her parents, Bev is preceded in death by her sister, Bernadine Damey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Bev’s name be made to support Parkinson’s research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.
Arrangements are by Dee Funeral Home of Concord, Mass. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.