James “Jimmy” Bass, 66, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
A service is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday. The memorial will be near the sound, and it will be a time of celebration and remembrance. Contact South Banks Community Church for details at 252-222-0777.
“On Sept. 5, 2019, we lost a dear brother, uncle and friend. I called him Brother and he called me Sister.”
Jimmy was born Feb. 25, 1953, to the late Evelyn Graham Bass and Harold Bass in Morehead City. He grew up and spent the majority of his life in Carteret County except for a brief time that he worked in Chattanooga, Tenn. Jimmy graduated high school and went on to procure a two-year degree in cosmetology in the late 70s and early 80s. Upon graduation, he worked at various salons, but early on through motivation and determination he opened his own salon in the early to mid-80s. It was later in his career that he opened his final salon, which was called “Jimmy’s.” He was truly an artist when it came to dressing hair and had a large older clientele who loved him. Jimmy did retire around 2012 due to health reasons.
On Nov. 5, 1983, Jimmy married his best friend, as he liked to call her, Nettie Guthrie. They were married until her death in 2006.
It was during these last few years of Brother’s life, that he struggled with various health conditions.
“But I would be remiss if I did not tell you that in spite of all of this, his trust solely remained in God. As he would struggle and the pain would be great, he would always tell me, ‘Sister I will be healed one way or another, either in this life or over in the next.’”
That was his hope and that’s how he was able to carry on. His faith was solid. He spent many of these last few years encouraging and preparing meals for others in the little community of Ekklesia, where he lived.
“And he would always tell me, that in these times we live in, love is enduring.”
He did call South Banks Community Church his home and always talked of how youth programs were so important to the health of any local church. He loved the youth and would find ways to support youth programs in any church.
He is survived by sisters, Linda Ronca, Dot Andrus and Sandra Schrader; brothers, Ray Bass and Nathan Timothy Hobson; his wife’s children, Lori Muns, whom he had a great affection for, David Charles Guthrie and Forest Guthrie and all their children. Alas, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, but it was in these last few years that Jimmy had a tremendous affection and bond with nephews, Matthew Cannon and Luke Cannon. They brought much joy and laughter to Jimmy in the struggles he was facing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Hobson; father, Harold Bass; and his wife, Nettie Bass.
Flowers are most welcome, or donations can be made to South Banks Community Church Youth Department in Jimmy’s memory, 5386 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
