Rosemary M. Perry, 74, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A Funeral Liturgy of the Word for Rosemary was today at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by pastor the Rev. Thomas R. Davis.
Rosemary was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church, where she enjoyed attending services. She had a good eye for a bargain and loved going to yard sales to find special treasures. Rosemary spent a lot of time doing crafts, and she made beautiful jewelry. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela G. Scott of Williston and Tessie S. Willis of Beaufort; brother, Joe P. McKenzie of Beaufort; grandchildren, Amanda, Chelsey and Brianne; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 40 years, David W. Perry; parents, John and Kathleen McKenzie; and her favorite dog, Polly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
