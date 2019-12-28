Alton “Tink” Jones, 86, of Newport, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home in Newport with his family by his side.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Billy Knox and Rev. Jack Mumford.
Alton honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 706 for 50 years, where he enjoyed the comradery of his fellow Masons. He was also a faithful member of Community Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eula Jones of the home; son, Alton Jones Jr. and wife Lisa of Newport; brother, Curtis Jones and wife Brenda of Morehead City; nephew, Curt Jones and wife Stephanie of Pikeville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrol and Pearl Jones; brother, J.C. Jones; and grandson, Logan Jones.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Carteret County Hospice House, P.O. Drawer 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
