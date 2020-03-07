Effa Mae Murrell, 68, of Beaufort, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Hubert Judon officiating. Committal will follow at the church cemetery.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Robert Murrell of Beaufort; daughter, Angelique Foster of Raleigh; her grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Arletha Richardson of North River; a brother, James Murrell of Magnolia, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Inez Murrell; two brothers, Walter Murrell Jr. and Roy Murrell; a sister, Armania Long; and a daughter, Tia Murrell.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.