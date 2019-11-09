Gerald “Jerry” Robert Holt, 75, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis.
Jerry had a big personality and was known to be a joker. No matter the situation, he would be ready with a quip or a joke sure to make others smile. As much as he loved being around people, Jerry also enjoyed his peace and quiet, as evidenced by the large number of times he was caught by family walking around without his hearing aids.
In addition to his family and friends, Jerry kept his country close to his heart. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, completing a tour in South Korea in the ‘60s, and never displaying anything less than fierce patriotism.
The simple pleasures in life were the ones Jerry most enjoyed – a beer in the backyard or on the boat while waiting for a big catch, a hunting trip to the mountains and time spent with family and friends talking the hours away. He could also often be found at the pool hall, having played in two different leagues.
Jerry’s warmth and passion for life touched everyone he met, and he will be both sorely missed and fondly remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia R. Holt of the home; a daughter, Stephanie A. King and husband Kevin of Prince Frederick, Md.; a son, Robert T. Holt of Waldorf, Md.; sisters, Martha Metallo of Hudson, Fla., and JoAnn Lollis of Anaheim, Calif.; brothers, William Holt and wife Kathy of Lawton, Okla., and Raymond Holt and wife Margie of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Samantha Renee Holt, Ella Rose Marie Brooks, Patricia Everlina Brooks and Lawrence Elliot Brooks III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward E. Holt and Josephine S. Holt; and brothers, Edward Holt, Arthur Holt and Thomas Holt.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Misplaced Mutts, P.O. Box 58, Beaufort, NC 28516, American Legion Post 46, P.O. Box 2176, Morehead City, NC 28557, or Martha’s Mission, 901 Bay St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
