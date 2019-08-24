James Hudson Hamilton, 72, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no formal service.
James proudly served the country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Grace Marie Hamilton Taylor of Lucama; son, James Weldon Hamilton of Newport; sister, Sherry Elizabeth Hamilton; brothers, Charles Henry Hamilton and John Joseph Hamilton; and grandchildren, Hannah Dean Hamilton Kuhn, Sabrina Lauren Guiendon, Seth Hudson Guiendon, Carter Evan Hamilton and McKenna Brooke Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Frances Salter Hamilton; parents, Charles and Elsie Hamilton; and brother, William Herbert Hamilton Sr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
