Pattie Sue Summey Lowe, 84, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Greensboro. She has family in Carteret County.
The family will have services at Sechrest Funeral Home in High Point Sunday, Dec. 15 with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a service and a graveside service at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery.
Pattie was born Dec. 25, 1934, in High Point to the late Daisy Everhart Summey and Marion Summey.
After graduating from High Point High School, Pattie Sue earned her nursing degree at Sibley Nursing School in Washington, D.C. On Aug. 6, 1957, she married the Honorable Willis Edmund Lowe. She worked at High Point Memorial Hospital as director of the neurosurgical nursing unit until her retirement.
Pattie Sue is survived by her sister, Peggy Summey Cole of Winston-Salem; stepbrother, Delbert Summey of Panama City, Fla.; two daughters, Diane Gainey and spouse Frank Gainey of Morehead City and Suzanne Lowe and spouse Heather McIver of Silk Hope; two sons, Rick Lowe and spouse Kierston Lowe of Pinehurst and Douglas Lowe and spouse Mandy Lowe of Greensboro; nine grandchildren, Alicia Gainey, Frank Gainey Jr., Casey Ann Henriques Pearce, Nicolas Hoover, Sarah Hoover Sides, Jonathon Thomas, Lauren Lowe, Annika McIver Lowe and Celie McIver Lowe; and five great-grandchildren.
Pattie Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Summey, Daisy Everhart Summey and Gertrude Caldwell, who following the death of her mother, lovingly raised her; husband, Edmund Lowe; brother, Jack Lee Summey; sister, Betty Ann Brown Hayes; and a daughter, Carol Lowe Hoover and husband Francis Hoover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Pattie’s name to the ASPCA, via their secure website, secure.aspca.org/donate, and/or Gainey Behavioral Health Endowment at Carteret Health Care Foundation, P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557, or online via their secure website, carterethealth.org/giving.
