George R. Gooding, 81, of Asheboro, formerly of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home.
There is no formal service.
George served in the U.S. Coast Guard for six years, installed insulation for a number of years and then ran a sawmill for 20 years, before retiring.
He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Bertha Cates; daughters, Mary Myers of Beaufort and Janice Gooding Robey of Greer, S.C.; son, Jeff Gooding of Greer, S.C.; sister, Pearl West of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Kaben Gooding, Micah Gooding, Christian Kosnosky, Amber Myers, Hallie Myers and Aaron Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Gooding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
