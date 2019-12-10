Anthony Joseph “Lil Ant” Vallario Jr., 25, of Swansboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Swansboro.
He was born Oct. 31, 1994, in Bergen, N.J. Ant loved the Lord and to spend time with his family and friends, especially when it involved being on the water.
He is survived by father, Anthony Joseph Vallario Sr. and wife Heather of Hubert; mother, Stacie McCausley and husband Steve of Swansboro; sisters, Natasha Vallario, Brooklyn Vallario, Charlotte Wiley and Dakota Radford, all of Hubert; brother, Joey Thompson of Hubert; grandmothers, Nancy Janitz of Jacksonville and Joyce Vallario of Hubert; grandfather, Eugene Stout of Jacksonville; stepgrandparents, Leonard and Alice Matthews of Clinton, Jimmy and Mavis Butler of Warsaw and Leslie and Rebecca McCausley of Hubert; great-grandmother, Bernice Krayniak of Dumont, N.J.; and a multitude of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 707 Oak St. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
