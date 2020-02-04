Brenda Jo Collins, 64, of Peletier, departed this life Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Free Will Baptist Church in Swansboro. A graveside service is Monday at the Curtis family cemetery in Norwood, Mo.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bill Collins of the home; daughter, LaVonne Ramsey of Peletier; mother, Joan Johnson of Norwood, Mo.; sister, Glenda McKinney of Norwood, Mo.; and two grandchildren, Jared and Kalen.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
(Paid obituary)
